Malayalam film industry to face two tough months ahead

An anticipated loss of Rs 600 crore is what Malayalam cinema world is faced with due to the lockdown underway since March. With a small market outside its own territory and a niche presence abroad, Malayalam cinema, despite ambitious attempts to take up mega projects is battling uncertainty with no immediate relief in sight. Yet, the workforce is massive: 10000 technicians and 600 artistes who are dependent on the working of the industry.



The set of worries which the filmmakers are grappling is how to actualize the potential of their films which are awaiting release. The status is multi-fold as the films are in various stages of completion. B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary, Film Employees Federation of Kerala recently revealed that the producers are under immense pressure as they have to pay exorbitant interest on the borrowings which fuel their productions.

He is also unsure how much the OTT platforms which Tamil and Telugu film industries are contemplating would work to their benefit as the economies of scale may not work out in their favour. As of now, Onam 2020, which is in September is the time when the film folks are likely to see relief feels Unnikrishnan.