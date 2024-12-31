Live
- Municipal officials seize school due to non-payment of rent
- Bengal Police's last minute no to Suvendu Adhikari's meeting at Sandeshkhali
- Telangana High Court Delays Hearing on KTR’s Petition to Quash Formula E Case
- Hayley Matthews back in top 10 of women’s ODI batting rankings
- Year Ender: NSDC aims to skill 1 lakh youth in AI, drones and cloud computing by 2025-end
- Chandrababu distributes pensions in Palanadu, assures of support to people
- Varanasi's Nirmala Devi and her ‘Green Army’ praised by PM Modi for ushering in social change
- Hyderabad Demolishes Illegal Structures in Khajaguda Bhagirathamma Lake Buffer Zone
- BPSC is autonomous body and will act in candidates' interest: Samrat Choudhary
- Malayalam Film Marco is Likely to Stream on This OTT Platform
Just In
Malayalam Film Marco is Likely to Stream on This OTT Platform
Marco is an action-packed Malayalam film starring Unni Mukundan that has become a major box office hit.
The Malayalam film Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, has been a huge success since its release on December 20. With a budget of Rs. 30 crore, it earned Rs. 100 crore at the box office, including Rs. 75 crore in its first week. Netflix has reportedly bought the OTT rights for a high price.
The film is also being dubbed in Telugu and will release on January 1 as a New Year special. The Telugu trailer has received a positive response, with action scenes similar to KGF striking a chord with the audience. The makers are confident it will also appeal to Telugu viewers.
Marco is expected to be available on OTT about 45 days after its theatrical release, around the end of January or early February. It will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.
Directed by Hanif Adeni, Marco features music by Ravi Basrur (famous for KGF), with Tareja as the heroine and Kabir Duhan Singh playing the villain. The film is produced by Sharif Mohammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner and will be distributed in Telugu by NVR Cinemas.