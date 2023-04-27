Mammootty lends his voice to 'Agent' in the Telugu dub!

The legendary actor Mammootty has given his fans a glimpse of his Telugu dubbing session for his upcoming movie 'Agent.' He shared the video on his social media handles with the caption "Agent dubbing #mammoottyonthemove." The trailer of 'Agent' was recently released and has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts. Along with Mammootty, the film features Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, and Dino Morea in lead roles and will release in both Telugu and Malayalam.

Mammootty will portray the character of RAW Chief Colonel Major Mahadevan, while Akhil Akkineni will play the role of a soldier in his group in the upcoming film. 'Agent' is directed and written by Surender Reddy and has a massive budget. The film was shot in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Hungary.

The cinematography of 'Agent' is by Rasul Ellooran, and the editing is done by National Award winner Naveen Nooli. The music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha, and the art direction is handled by Avinash Kolla. Akhil Akkineni underwent a significant transformation for his role in the movie, which is high on action.

Mammootty's recent Malayalam release was 'Christopher,' directed by B Unnikrishnan. He is also set to star in Jeo Baby's 'Kaathal - The Core,' which features Jyothika in a lead role.