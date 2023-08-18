Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ goes on floors

Night Shift Studios - a production house founded by Chakravarthy Ramachandra - was launched to solely produce films in the horror-thriller genre. Their inaugural production is “Bramayugam,” a Malayalam feature film starring Mammootty, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Rahul Sadasivan, writer and director, shares – “I am elated to be directing the stalwart Mammookka. ‘Bramayugam’ is a rooted story set in the dark ages of Kerala. I am glad to be backed by the producers who’re pushing the boundaries of making this into an immersive film experience. I hope it will be a treat to Mammookka’s fans and genre enthusiasts worldwide.”

Producers Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth say, “We are honoured and thrilled to have the legendary Mammookka in our inaugural production. The unparalleled image of Mammookka is set to bring life to what is going to be a spectacular cinematic experience. ‘Bramayugam’ is a promising world created by director Rahul with a talented cast and crew.

“Bramayugam” is being filmed on a grand canvas in Kochi and Ottapalam. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in prominent roles, with Shehnad Jalal as the cinematographer, Jothish Shankar as the production designer, Shafique Mohammed Ali as the editor, music by Christo Xavier, dialogues by TD Ramakrishnan, make-up by Ronex Xavier and costumes by Melwy J.

Presented by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, will release in theatres worldwide in early 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages simultaneously.