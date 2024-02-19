Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ set to hit Telugu screens on Feb 23

Mammootty, the iconic figure in Malayalam cinema, is set to cast his spell on Telugu audiences with the release of his acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster "Bramayugam" on February 23. Sithara Entertainments, known for its commitment to diverse and captivating cinema, proudly presents the Telugu version of this psychological horror-thriller.

Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under Night Shift Studios & YNOT Studios, "Bramayugam" has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm, earning accolades for its innovative theme and Mammootty's captivating performance. The film showcases the exceptional acting prowess of not only Mammootty but also Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, who deliver mesmerizing performances.

Rahul Sadasivan, the writer-director, along with a talented crew including cinematographer Shehnad Jalal ISC, art director Jothish Shankar, music director Christo Xavier, editor Shafique Mohamed Ali, sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath, and final mix engineer MR Rajakrishnan, have crafted an impeccable cinematic experience with their collective expertise.

The film, shot entirely in black and white, has garnered international acclaim for its eerie setting and captivating storyline. Viewers worldwide who have witnessed the film in Malayalam have hailed it as a must-watch experience for every movie enthusiast.

Sithara Entertainments, under the leadership of Mr. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, known for bringing diverse and interesting films to the audience, is set to add another feather to its cap with the release of "Bramayugam" in Telugu. Following the success of their recent blockbuster "Leo" in the Telugu states, Sithara Entertainments is poised to captivate audiences once again with Mammootty's cinematic brilliance in "Bramayugam." Mark your calendars for February 23 and get ready to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey with this legendary actor.