Mani Ratnam’s ‘Navarasa’ creates noise on social media

It is all known that ace director Mani Ratnam always picks a unique subject and narrates it perfectly on the big screens. He is all known for his amazing love stories and makes the audience leave the theatre with a happy feeling! This time, he turned into a producer and picked a completely different subject and titled it as "Navarasa". As it is known that "Navarasa" means 9 emotions (anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder), even the star cast of this movie which includes Prakash Raj, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Siddharth, Parvathy, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Rohini, Gautham Menon, Delhi Ganesh, Bobby Simha have done magic on the social media in the recently released teaser.



As said the movie is completely based on emotions, all of them were seen putting out their best and made us go jaw dropped with their awesome expressions. Every actor has an individual story and especially when it comes to Prakash Raj, Revati, Suriya and Siddharth's glimpses, they raised the goosebumps!

Coming to the crew details of the movie, being the concoctions of 9 different stories, the movie also has 9 directors namely Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai who directed their individual tales. Even AR Rahman's extraordinary music hyped the teaser and made the audience eagerly wait for the movie.

Ace Kollywood actors Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram are essaying pivotal roles in this anthology film series. Along with AR Rahman, even D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran are composing the music for different tales of this series.

Coming to the cinematography field, Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu and Viraj Singh are handling the department!

"Navarasa" will be streaming on Netflix from 6th August, 2021. Well, the main cause of this movie is that, the earnings of this movie will be used for those who are impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.