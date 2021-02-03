Maniesh Paul to host the 20th edition of ITA Awards

Maniesh Paul's association with the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards dates back to 2015. And as the prestigious awards completes 20 glorious year, he is all set to be a part of the show as a host for the fifth time.

The actor-anchor is excitedly gearing up for the event which has been honouring him with the award for the Best Anchor for eight years in a row.

Talking about it, Maniesh says, "The experience of hosting ITA Awards has been wonderful and ITA has been an integral part of my journey. I had started my career as a host with ITA. 2020 was a sad year for all of us as we'd been locked down at our houses. It's finally time for some entertainment now and what better that ITA!"

Happy to have Maniesh onboard yet again, Anu Ranjan says, "Over the years, Maniesh has become an important part of ITA Awards. We can expect fireworks on the stage again with him hosting the 20th edition of the ITA Awards."

The 20th edition of the award show will see some of the biggest names of the industry who are come together to celebrate the accomplishment.