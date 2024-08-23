Mannara Chopra stuns in neon green ensemble

Mannara Chopra, known for her daring and stylish fashion choices, has once again captivated the internet with her latest look. The actress was recently spotted in a striking neon green bralette paired with matching blazer pants, creating a bold yet sophisticated ensemble. The bralette perfectly highlighted her figure, while the tailored blazer pants added an elegant touch to the outfit.

Mannara completed her look with a sleek high ponytail and statement golden jewelry, exuding confidence and poise. Her fashion-forward choice has quickly become the talk of social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike praising her for her sizzling style.

This eye-catching outfit showcases Mannara’s ability to effortlessly blend boldness with sophistication, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. It’s no wonder her fans are raving about this stunning appearance, as she continues to set new trends in the fashion world.