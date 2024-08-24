Manoj Bajpayee opens up on lobbying for awards: Completely against my principles

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee, an icon of Indian parallel cinema, has recently added another feather to his cap by winning his fourth National Award. The award was bestowed upon him for his outstanding performance in the streaming movie Gulmohar, further cementing his status as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

Bajpayee, who has become somewhat of a veteran at the National Awards, expressed his joy and gratitude for the recognition. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actor shared his thoughts on the honor, as well as his views on the prevalent practice of lobbying for awards in the film industry.

Reflecting on his latest achievement, Bajpayee said, “I always feel ecstatic and great whenever I receive an award like the National Award. It's a huge thing for me, especially in times when everyone lobbies for every award.” The actor, who has been a part of the Indian film industry for over three decades and is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, emphasized that he has never engaged in lobbying for accolades.

Discussing the ethics surrounding award lobbying, Bajpayee was clear in his stance: “No award in my house has been lobbied or pushed for from my side. That is completely against my principles. I have always said that if I lobby for awards, how could I look at those awards every single day in my house?” His commitment to letting his work speak for itself has been a guiding principle throughout his illustrious career.

For Bajpayee, winning the National Award for Gulmohar holds special significance. The film, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, features an ensemble cast, including the legendary Sharmila Tagore. Bajpayee expressed his admiration for being part of such a project, saying, “As an actor, I am blessed to be a part of Gulmohar along with The Sharmila Tagore. To be recognized and honored for being part of an ensemble piece is a big thing.”

He also touched on his previous National Award recognition, noting, “The Special Mention in the National Award is given to those whom the jury feels has done a remarkable performance. I got the Special Mention Award many years ago for Pinjar and to get it 20 years later for Gulmohar—I can’t define what the feeling is right now.”

With his fourth National Award, Manoj Bajpayee continues to set a high standard in Indian cinema, proving that dedication, integrity, and pure talent can stand tall in an industry often swayed by external influences.