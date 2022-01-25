Manushi Chhillar: Wanted to create platform to brings women icons together

Former beauty queen and debutante Manushi Chhillar is launching a social media property named 'Limitless' that will see her speak to the country's most inspiring women icons.

Manushi wants to bring out the backstories of these influential women and also find out what motivates them to constantly shatter gender stereotypes.

Manushi says: "Growing up and even now, I've been in awe of so many women icons who are working incessantly to break the glass ceiling. They inspire fellow women across the world to dream big.

"I always harboured the thought of creating a digital property that enables me to talk to these icons and help me get to know more about their lives, how their mind works and what inspires them."

She added: "And what better day than National Girl Child Day to launch this project, which is really close to my heart, with the hugely decorated athlete and an icon in every sense of the word, Geeta Phogat.

"We hail from the same state and her contribution towards making women aware that they are capable of wonderful things. She changed the discourse of women rights in our state and country."

Manushi further states that it her absolute honour to start this special project titled 'Limitless' with Geeta and hopes that everyone will like what their conversation has touched upon.

"I have always wanted to create a platform that brings women icons from across our country together."

About why she named this digital IP Limitless, Manushi reveals: "Limitless pretty much sums up what this project is about - it will celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman. Through the voices of these icons, we aim to trigger a necessary conversation about bettering society and foster a spirit of equality. I'm going to work hard in building this in the months to come."

She added: "Every girl child has limitless potential to shine bright - all they need is correct support system and the correct environment that empowers them constantly to realise their true potential.

"Through this conversation series, we will hope to talk to some of the most remarkable girls who, through sheer will power and harnessing of talent, are icons of modern day India. They are a source of inspiration to girls across the country."

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'.

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.