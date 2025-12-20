Mario: A breezy crime-comedy

Hebba Patel’s Mario arrived quietly, without much pre-release buzz, but its intriguing trailer managed to spark curiosity. Now, as the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story revolves around Bob Marley (Rakendu Mouli), who invents a dangerous drug that amplifies human addictions like gambling, alcohol, and lust. To spread this drug across the city, he uses Hebba Patel as a key tool in his operation. An ordinary young man, the hero Mario (Anirudh), accidentally gets entangled in this drug nexus. As events spiral out of control, Mario finds himself caught between the drug mafia and Hebba’s predicament. Why was Hebba specifically targeted? How does Mario rescue her from the clutches of the mafia? And what consequences follow Bob Marley’s dangerous invention? These questions drive the narrative, which unfolds with humour, chaos, and situational twists.

Performances

Rakendu Mouli stands out with a solid full-length villain role. His body language, dialogue delivery, and screen presence work effectively, making his character memorable. Anirudh’s character is relatable and entertaining, even though the dubbing feels slightly mismatched with his personality. Hebba Patel appears confident and comfortable, bringing glamour and familiarity to the role. Supporting actors like Mourya add humour with their distinct slang, while Yashna contributes to the film’s glamour quotient. Editor-turned-actor Maddy’s brief appearance in the climax, peppered with light Telugu humour, lands well.

Technicalities

Director Kalyan Goggana presents Mario as a multi-layered comedy entertainer. While some narrative logic feels stretched, his strength lies in humour, satire, and respectful treatment of characters, especially women. The screenplay remains engaging, even if a few sequences could have been tighter. Cinematographer Bal Reddy deserves special mention for elevating the film visually. His camera work ensures the movie never feels low-budget. The background score is decent, and the song “Haayi Haayi” is soothing and well-placed.

Analysis

Positioned as a small-scale crime comedy with youthful appeal, the film blends drugs, comedy, satire, and romance into a light-hearted entertainer. Despite its modest setup, Mario attempts to offer a fun theatrical experience, especially for audiences looking for an easy, no-pressure watch. The film doesn’t aim for realism or heavy logic—it’s designed as a fun, time-pass entertainer. With Gen Z-friendly humour, mass elements, and a casual narrative flow, the film works best when enjoyed with friends. Despite its flaws, Mario manages to entertain and leaves you with a light, breezy aftertaste.

Rating: 3/5