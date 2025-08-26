‘Mass Jathara’ postponed; makers promise a bigger feast soon

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s highly anticipated film Mass Jathara, which was earlier slated to release on August 27, has now been postponed. The makers officially confirmed the delay, citing recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen hurdles in completing key portions of the film.

In a statement, the team explained that while they had initially aimed for an August 27 release, the final stages of production demanded more time than expected. Rather than rushing to meet the deadline, the makers emphasized their commitment to delivering the film in the grandest manner possible. “Our priority is to ensure that audiences experience Mass Jathara as the massive festival entertainer we envisioned,” the team said.

The producers assured fans that work is progressing at a brisk pace, with every department putting in relentless effort to polish the film to perfection. They also promised that the wait will be worth it, hinting at exciting surprises that will accompany the announcement of the new release date.

The official note from the team read: “Due to industry strikes and delays in wrapping crucial content, Mass Jathara will not arrive on its planned date. But we are working tirelessly to bring you the biggest mass feast in theaters soon! The new release date will be revealed shortly.”

Fans of Ravi Teja can look forward to an updated release plan soon, with the team promising an explosive theatrical experience.