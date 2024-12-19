‘Master of Suspense Hitchcock’ book gets a grand launch

At the launch of Master of Suspense Hitchcock, a book dedicated to the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, renowned directors and actors came together to celebrate the cinematic genius of the "Master of Suspense." The event was graced by Director Vamsy, Director Harish Shankar, Senior Actor Nassar, and several other notable personalities from the film industry. The book, penned by Senior Journalist Pulagam Chinnarayana and IRS Officer Ravi Padi, is a compilation of 62 essays from 45 directors, 7 writers, and 10 journalists, all paying tribute to Hitchcock’s cinematic contributions.

Director Vamsi, a huge admirer of Hitchcock, shared his excitement at the launch, emphasizing that this book is the first literary attempt of its kind in Indian languages. He described the work as a wonderful tribute to the director, noting that Hitchcock's impact on filmmaking is profound. "This book is a great effort to honor such a legend," Vamsy said.

Director Harish Shankar also spoke about the significance of the book, noting how Hitchcock’s influence is evident in Telugu cinema, particularly in the works of Director Vamsy, who is often compared to the Hollywood legend. Harish praised Pulagam Chinnarayana’s consistent efforts to promote the film industry through literature.

Other speakers, including Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti and Senior Actor Nassar, praised the quality and content of the book, highlighting Hitchcock’s revolutionary approach to filmmaking. Nassar recalled the impact of Hitchcock’s work on his own understanding of cinema.

The book launch, which marks Hitchcock’s 125th birthday and the 100th anniversary of his first film, is being hailed as a significant contribution to the world of cinema literature. With the backing of leading industry figures, Master of Suspense Hitchcock is poised to become a major success.

Pulagam Chinnarayana previously wrote 10 books namely, Jandhya Marutham, Aanaati Aanavaallu, Cine Poornodayam, Swarnayuga Sangeetha Darshakulu, Pasidi Thera, Cinema Venuka Storeelu, Maya Bazar, Madhura Smruthulu,vVendi Chandamamalu, Jai Vittalacharya and Master of Suspense Hitchcock is his 11th work. He even won Two Nandi Awards as Best Author and one more as the Best Critic.