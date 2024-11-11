Matka, Kanguva, and More: Theatrical, Top OTT Releases This November

Matka

Varun Tej is back with Matka, a period crime drama that showcases his versatility as an actor. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film follows the journey of Vasu, a man who arrives in Vizag from Burma as a refugee in 1958 and eventually rises to become a 'Matka' king.

Meenakshi Chaudhary stars opposite him as the heroine. The movie is set to release onNovember 14 (Matka Release Date) and is produced by Vijayender Reddy Thigala and Rajani Talluri.

Kanguva

Suriya's latest film Kanguva is a pan-India project directed by Siva, with Disha Patani and Bobby Deol playing key roles.

The movie explores the love and conflict between five clans, set less than a thousand years ago. Suriya plays two different roles, and the film promises a high dose of action and emotion.

Produced by KE Gyanvel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod, Kanguva is set to hit screens on November 14 (Kanguva Release Date) and will be released in 10,000 screens worldwide. It will also be available in 3D.

Freedom at Midnight

The web series Freedom at Midnight, based on the book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, delves into the political turmoil surrounding India's partition in 1947. The series, directed by Nikhil Advani, focuses on Gandhi’s failed attempts to stop the partition and his negotiations with Jinnah. It will stream in both Hindi and Telugu on SonyLiv starting November 15.

Usha Parinayam

The Telugu film Usha Parinayam, directed by K. Vijaybhaskar, was released in theaters earlier this year to a positive response from youth. Now, it will be available on the OTT platform ETV Win starting November 14 (Usha Parinayam OTT Release Date).

Other Releases

Netflix

- Return of the King (Documentary) – November 13

- Hot Frosty (Web Series) – November 13

- Emilia Perez (Web Series) – November 13

- Cobra Kai (Web Series) – November 15

- Mike Tyson vs. Paul Jack (Hollywood) – November 15

Amazon Prime

- In Cold Water (Web Series) – November 12

-Cross* (Web Series) – November 14

Disney+ Hotstar

- Deadpool and Wolverine (Hollywood) – November 12

-An Almost A Christmas Story (Animation) – November 15

Jio Movies

- St. Denis Medical (Web Series) – November 13

- The Day of the Jackal (Web Series) – November 15

Apple TV Plus

- Bad Sisters (Web Series) – November 13

- Silo (Web Series) – November 15

Lionsgate Play

-Operation Blood Hunt (Telugu Dubbed) – November 15

Aha

- Unstoppable Season-4 (Talk Show – Guest: Allu Arjun) – November 15