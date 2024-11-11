Live
- AP Assembly Sessions Postponed to Wednesday
- Justice sought for minor girl’s family
- iOS 18.1 Introduces 'Inactivity Reboot' for Enhanced iPhone Security
- Education at tribal pupils’ doorsteps
- Cops educate public on cyber safety
- Terminated within days of joining duty
- Gautam Gambhir replies to Ricky Ponting’s Virat Kohli comment - India’s head coach says he has nothing to do with Indian cricket and should think about Australian cricket
- Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: Focus on Rebuilding, Welfare, and Growth
- Fishing mafia brazen as officials act blind
- 29.7% Individuals Report Frequent Antibiotic Use: Reveals Happy Gut Mission Campaign by BugSpeaks
Just In
Matka, Kanguva, and More: Theatrical, Top OTT Releases This November
This November brings a thrilling mix of OTT and theatrical releases, including Matka with Varun Tej, Kanguva starring Suriya, and Freedom at Midnight. Discover the exciting line-up of films and web series hitting screens and streaming platforms.
Matka
Varun Tej is back with Matka, a period crime drama that showcases his versatility as an actor. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film follows the journey of Vasu, a man who arrives in Vizag from Burma as a refugee in 1958 and eventually rises to become a 'Matka' king.
Meenakshi Chaudhary stars opposite him as the heroine. The movie is set to release onNovember 14 (Matka Release Date) and is produced by Vijayender Reddy Thigala and Rajani Talluri.
Kanguva
Suriya's latest film Kanguva is a pan-India project directed by Siva, with Disha Patani and Bobby Deol playing key roles.
The movie explores the love and conflict between five clans, set less than a thousand years ago. Suriya plays two different roles, and the film promises a high dose of action and emotion.
Produced by KE Gyanvel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod, Kanguva is set to hit screens on November 14 (Kanguva Release Date) and will be released in 10,000 screens worldwide. It will also be available in 3D.
Freedom at Midnight
The web series Freedom at Midnight, based on the book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, delves into the political turmoil surrounding India's partition in 1947. The series, directed by Nikhil Advani, focuses on Gandhi’s failed attempts to stop the partition and his negotiations with Jinnah. It will stream in both Hindi and Telugu on SonyLiv starting November 15.
Usha Parinayam
The Telugu film Usha Parinayam, directed by K. Vijaybhaskar, was released in theaters earlier this year to a positive response from youth. Now, it will be available on the OTT platform ETV Win starting November 14 (Usha Parinayam OTT Release Date).
Other Releases
Netflix
- Return of the King (Documentary) – November 13
- Hot Frosty (Web Series) – November 13
- Emilia Perez (Web Series) – November 13
- Cobra Kai (Web Series) – November 15
- Mike Tyson vs. Paul Jack (Hollywood) – November 15
Amazon Prime
- In Cold Water (Web Series) – November 12
-Cross* (Web Series) – November 14
Disney+ Hotstar
- Deadpool and Wolverine (Hollywood) – November 12
-An Almost A Christmas Story (Animation) – November 15
Jio Movies
- St. Denis Medical (Web Series) – November 13
- The Day of the Jackal (Web Series) – November 15
Apple TV Plus
- Bad Sisters (Web Series) – November 13
- Silo (Web Series) – November 15
Lionsgate Play
-Operation Blood Hunt (Telugu Dubbed) – November 15
Aha
- Unstoppable Season-4 (Talk Show – Guest: Allu Arjun) – November 15