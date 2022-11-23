Megastar's 'Boss Party' Lyrical Video From 'Waltair Veerayya' Is Out

As it is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass songs always rock on the dance floors, he managed to deliver many of these songs in his long cine career. Now in his 154th movie Waltair Veerayya also he once again made the fans go awww with the complete mass song, "Boss Party…" and as always DSP rocked with his composition. As promised the makers dropped the lyrical video on this song on social media and made the day for the mega fans…

Along with director Bobby, even the music director DSP also shared the "Boss Party…" lyrical video and treated the mega fans… Take a look!

Here we go with #BossParty 🎶 Sirrrrr jiiii @dirbobby thaaanku soo much for this lovely situation to witness our BOSS @KChiruTweets sirrr in MASS AVATAR & DANCE !!! ThankU @Sekharmasteroff 4 d Super Choreography MEGASTAR🔥❤️🕺@MythriOfficial @UrvashiRautela @SonyMusicSouth https://t.co/rFtTgxb1wp — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) November 23, 2022

Going with the lyrical video, it is all awesome… Chiranjeevi and Bollywood's glam doll Urvashi Rautela looked amazing and rocked the dance floor with their swag and dance steps! Nakash Aziz and Haripriya crooned the song while DSP penned the lyrics and took it to the next level.

Director Bobby also shared the song and wrote, "Let's Get into the #BossParty mood with our #WaltairVeerayya. Enjoy Megastar @KChiruTweets garu's Vintage SWAG Big thanks to ThisIsDSP Sir jii & @Sekharmasteroff Master,for this Massively Energetic number. https://youtu.be/nsMhMQfD0V0".

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!



