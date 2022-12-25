Merry Christmas: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Mammootty And A Few Other Stars Extend Festive Wishes…

Today being the gala Christmas festival, most of them are enjoying it fully with their dear family members and dear ones. Those fun-filled brunches, memorable parties and cool night-outs definitely add more joy to the festive glow. Well, even our dear film stars like Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet, Vishnu Manchu and many more extended the Christmas special wishes to all their fans through social media.



A few stars shared the cool family pics and some dropped heartfelt notes on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

Akshay Kumar

May this season be full of happiness and laughter for you and your family. #MerryChristmas everyone. pic.twitter.com/AHy6qxsCFG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2022

Vyjayanthi Movies

Wishing everyone a #MerryChristmas ⛄🎄 May this festive season brings lots of joy and happiness in your life. pic.twitter.com/jMtBdnK4PO — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) December 25, 2022

Mammootty

Ritu Varma

Merry Christmas all you lovely people!!! 🎅🏼🎄💕 — Ritu Varma (@riturv) December 25, 2022

Armaan Malik

Harish Shankar

Merry Christmas to one and all — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 25, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Merry Christmas to All !! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/Mdu8zuI9Z7 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 25, 2022

Wall Poster Cinema

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 🎄🥳 Have a joyous festival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qaNYq2hsa4 — Wall Poster Cinema (@walpostercinema) December 25, 2022

Satya Dev

Gopichand Malineni

This ace director who is helming Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy movie shared the glimpse of Chrtistmas celebrations from the sets of the movie. Our dear actor cut the biggest cake and all of them had fun on the occasion of the festive joy!

Mira Rajput

Neha Dhupia

She shared beautiful pics of her family and wished her fans by jotting down, "We broke all rules this Christmas… did nt put up a tree , did nt wake up to presents, mama burnt the cookies she was baking , clearly Santa did nt show up and even if he did we overslept!!! Jus redifining Christmas and staying in bed all day in our pjs!!!! #bestchristmasever #merrychristmas from ours to yours".

Rakul Preet Singh

This glam doll shared a pic with her boyfriend Jaccky Bhagnani and also wished him on the occasion of his birthday too. "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that's you.. happy bdayyyy my love.... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor. I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always @jackkybhagnani".

Shruti Haasan

She also shared a beautiful pic with her boyfriend Shantanu and wrote, "Merry Christmas from us to you!!! We've had a weird x mas day putting up our black tree on Christmas Day cause we've both been so busy travelling and working and we are so thankful for the life we have … this x mas let's take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends that took us through the rough and the beautiful days merry x mas to you and yours and we send you giant squishy hugs".

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Hansika Motwani

Merry Christmas…