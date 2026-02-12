Mika Singh Offers ₹11 Lakh Support to Rajpal Yadav in Cheque Bounce Case

In big news from India, singer Mika Singh is helping actor Rajpal Yadav. Rajpal has went to jail for 6 months.

Rajpal Yadav went to jail on February 5th, 2026. This was because he gave a cheque to the bank without enough money in his account. Sadly he couldn't pay it in time so he had to go to jail.

To help him, Mika Singh announced a Mika Singh donation of ₹11 lakh. He posted on Instagram and said people should not just say they will help, but should actually give real money and support. He requested others in the film industry to help him out as well.

Actors like Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Gurmeet Choudhary also showed their support towards him.

Rajpal’s lawyer told the court that the actor was ready to pay ₹25 lakh right away and make a plan to pay the rest later. But sadly, the court did not agree because Rajpal missed the deadline to surrender. Now Rajpal Yadav is in jail, completing his jail sentence. Many celebrity are supporting him