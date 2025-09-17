  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Mirai Box Office Collection 2025: Day 6 India & Telugu Report

Mirai Box Office Collection 2025: Day 6 India & Telugu Report
x

Mirai Box Office Collection 2025: Day 6 India & Telugu Report

Highlights

Check Mirai’s 6-day box office collection in India. Total ₹56.93 Cr so far. Hindi and Telugu occupancy details included. Easy guide for all movie fans.

Mirai is a new movie that people are watching in theaters. It has been running for 6 days. Let’s see how much money it made and where it was popular.

How Much Money Did Mirai Make in India?

Total India Net Collection (6 days): ₹56.93 Cr

  • Day 1: ₹13 Cr
  • Day 2: ₹15 Cr
  • Day 3: ₹16.6 Cr
  • Day 4: ₹6.4 Cr
  • Day 5: ₹5.58 Cr
  • Day 6: ₹0.35 Cr

How Many People Watched on Day 6?

Hindi Shows (2D): 6.14% overall

  • Mumbai: 6%
  • NCR: 7%
  • Pune: 8%
  • Bengaluru: 13%
  • Hyderabad: 0%

Telugu Shows (2D): 13.96% overall

  • Hyderabad: 17%
  • Warangal: 30%
  • Guntur: 23%
  • Vizag: 27%
  • Kakinada: 33%

Who Made Mirai?

  • Director: Karthik Gattamneni
  • Producer: People Media Factory
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick