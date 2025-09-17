Live
Mirai Box Office Collection 2025: Day 6 India & Telugu Report
Highlights
Check Mirai’s 6-day box office collection in India. Total ₹56.93 Cr so far. Hindi and Telugu occupancy details included. Easy guide for all movie fans.
Mirai is a new movie that people are watching in theaters. It has been running for 6 days. Let’s see how much money it made and where it was popular.
How Much Money Did Mirai Make in India?
Total India Net Collection (6 days): ₹56.93 Cr
- Day 1: ₹13 Cr
- Day 2: ₹15 Cr
- Day 3: ₹16.6 Cr
- Day 4: ₹6.4 Cr
- Day 5: ₹5.58 Cr
- Day 6: ₹0.35 Cr
How Many People Watched on Day 6?
Hindi Shows (2D): 6.14% overall
- Mumbai: 6%
- NCR: 7%
- Pune: 8%
- Bengaluru: 13%
- Hyderabad: 0%
Telugu Shows (2D): 13.96% overall
- Hyderabad: 17%
- Warangal: 30%
- Guntur: 23%
- Vizag: 27%
- Kakinada: 33%
Who Made Mirai?
- Director: Karthik Gattamneni
- Producer: People Media Factory
