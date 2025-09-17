Mirai Box Office Collection 2025: Day 6 India & Telugu Report

Mirai is a new movie that people are watching in theaters. It has been running for 6 days. Let’s see how much money it made and where it was popular.

How Much Money Did Mirai Make in India?

Total India Net Collection (6 days): ₹56.93 Cr

Day 1: ₹13 Cr

Day 2: ₹15 Cr

Day 3: ₹16.6 Cr

Day 4: ₹6.4 Cr

Day 5: ₹5.58 Cr

Day 6: ₹0.35 Cr

How Many People Watched on Day 6?

Hindi Shows (2D): 6.14% overall

Mumbai: 6%

NCR: 7%

Pune: 8%

Bengaluru: 13%

Hyderabad: 0%

Telugu Shows (2D): 13.96% overall

Hyderabad: 17%

Warangal: 30%

Guntur: 23%

Vizag: 27%

Kakinada: 33%

Who Made Mirai?