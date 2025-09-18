Mirai Hindi Box Office Week 1 Collection: ₹12.86 Crore – Taran Adarsh

Movie critic Taran Adarsh said that the Hindi version of Mirai is continuing its steady run at the box office. He added that with new movies releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how it competes with other releases.

Here are the Week 1 Collections (in ₹ crore) of Mirai Hindi version:

Friday: 1.75

Saturday: 3.10

Sunday: 3.81

Monday: 1.20

Tuesday: 1.70

Wednesday: 1.30

Total: ₹ 12.86 crore

Taran Adarsh shared these numbers on X.