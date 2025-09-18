Live
Mirai Hindi Box Office Week 1 Collection: ₹12.86 Crore – Taran Adarsh
Highlights
The Hindi version of Mirai earned ₹12.86 crore in its first week. Check daily collections and see how the film performs against upcoming releases, shared by Taran Adarsh.
Movie critic Taran Adarsh said that the Hindi version of Mirai is continuing its steady run at the box office. He added that with new movies releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how it competes with other releases.
Here are the Week 1 Collections (in ₹ crore) of Mirai Hindi version:
- Friday: 1.75
- Saturday: 3.10
- Sunday: 3.81
- Monday: 1.20
- Tuesday: 1.70
- Wednesday: 1.30
Total: ₹ 12.86 crore
Taran Adarsh shared these numbers on X.
