  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Mirai Hindi Box Office Week 1 Collection: ₹12.86 Crore – Taran Adarsh

Mirai Hindi Box Office Week 1 Collection: ₹12.86 Crore – Taran Adarsh
x

Mirai Hindi Box Office Week 1 Collection: ₹12.86 Crore – Taran Adarsh

Highlights

The Hindi version of Mirai earned ₹12.86 crore in its first week. Check daily collections and see how the film performs against upcoming releases, shared by Taran Adarsh.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh said that the Hindi version of Mirai is continuing its steady run at the box office. He added that with new movies releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how it competes with other releases.

Here are the Week 1 Collections (in ₹ crore) of Mirai Hindi version:

  • Friday: 1.75
  • Saturday: 3.10
  • Sunday: 3.81
  • Monday: 1.20
  • Tuesday: 1.70
  • Wednesday: 1.30

Total: ₹ 12.86 crore

Taran Adarsh shared these numbers on X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick