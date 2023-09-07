‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ food recipe challenge creating more buzz on film

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka’s upcoming rom-com entertainer, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” gained a lot of attention all over. The coming together of these two extremely talented actors is the main reason for the buzz around the film. The movie has released today in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Anushka is playing a chef, and she shared her favorite food item’s recipe on social media yesterday, kickstarting the MSMP recipe challenge.

She also tagged PAN India star Prabhas and asked him to share the recipe of his favorite food item. Prabhas, who loves food, shared the recipe of his favorite dish, which is RoyyalaPulav (Prawns Pulav), and tagged Ram Charan to take up the challenge.

Today, Charan took up the challenge thrown by Prabhas and shared the recipe of his favorite dish, Nellore ChepalaPulusu. He further invited Rana Daggubati to take part in this MSMP recipe challenge.

Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi heaped praise on this flick. Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is produced by Vamsi and Pramod under the banner of UV Creations. Currently, Naveen Polishetty is promoting the movie in the USA.















