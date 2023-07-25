Live
‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ is likely to be postponed
After a long wait, Anushka Shetty is all set to entertain her fans with her upcoming movie, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” directed by Mahesh Babu. The film features Naveen Polishetty as the lead actor and is confirmed to release in theaters on August 4, 2023.
As the release date nears, fans have been eagerly waiting for the theatrical trailer to be released. While there is no official announcement yet, sources close to the unit suggest that the trailer will be released on August 26, 2023. An official announcement is expected soon.
“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” also stars Murali Sharma, Jayasudha, Tulasi, and others in significant roles. Produced by UV Creations, this pan-South rom-com will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.