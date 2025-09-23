'Mithra Mandali' song launch

“Encourage comedy films and entertainers like 'Mithra Mandali': Legendary comedian Brahmanandam Garu at 'Jambar Gimbar Lala' song launch”

After the rousing applause for the teaser and the roaring success of songs 'Kattanduko Janaki' and 'Swecha Standuu', the makers of 'Mithra Mandali' proudly unveiled their third single, 'Jambar Gimbar Lala', sung by RR Dhruvan and Aditi Bhavaraju, at a grand launch event at Vardhaman College of Engineering, Hyderabad. Meme God and legendary comedian Brahmanandam graced the event along with the entire team.

The event was an encapsulation of thunderous energy from the students, with everyone showering love on Brahmanandam.

Actor Prasad Behara said, “'Mithra Mandali' is as energetic as all of you. Come and enjoy it on the big screens from October 16th."

Actor Vishnu Oi said, “I thank my producers Bunny Vas garu, Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala garu for this opportunity. Sharing the stage with legendary Brahmanandam garu is an honor.”

Actor Rag Mayur said, “I admire Brahmanandam garu like a devotee. Thanks to my director Vijay and our producers for making this happen.”

Music director RR Dhruvan performed chartbuster songs, including 'Hungry Cheetah', dedicated to Brahmanandam’s iconic dialogue. He added, "'Mithra Mandali' is a career-turning film for me."

Director Vijayender S said, “It’s a privilege to have Brahmanandam Garu in my debut film. Thanks to our producers and technicians for making this instant chartbuster possible.”

Hero Priyadarshi added, “Sharing the stage and dancing with Brahmanandam garu felt like a dream. The audience will laugh wholeheartedly in theatres.” Heroine Niharika NM said, “Brahmanandam garu has been my inspiration. I’m thrilled to share screen space with him.”

Producer Vijender Reddy Teegala noted, “We hope 'Jambar Gimbar Lala' becomes a chartbuster like 'Odiyamma' from 'Hi Nanna'.”

Presenter Bunny Vas said, “‘Mithra Mandali’ is made to put a smile on the audience’s faces. Sharing the stage with Brahmanandam garu is unforgettable.” Legend Brahmanandam Garu said, “I’ve seen this student energy before and enjoyed acting with these youngsters. Please encourage comedy and comedians. Films like 'Mithra Mandali', filled with fun and entertainment, are truly needed by the audience.” Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works and produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works & Vyra Entertainments, 'Mithra Mandali' stars Priyadarshi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara, with an ensemble including Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh.