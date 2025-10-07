‘Mithra Mandali’ trailer promises a laugh riot

The trailer of Mithra Mandali was launched at a grand event held at AAA Cinemas, Hyderabad, and it has already become a talking point for its zany humor and eccentric ensemble. Starring Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara, the film introduces audiences to a quirky gang of misfits caught in unpredictable, laugh-out-loud scenarios.

The trailer bursts with meme-worthy moments, smartly placed pop-culture references, and high-octane comedy sequences. Priyadarshi once again brings his effortless comic timing to a relatable role, while Vishnu Oi and Prasad Behara impress with their hilarious chemistry. Adding extra layers of fun, Vennela Kishore appears as an offbeat cop, Satya in an important role, and Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV makes a delightful cameo—each adding their own brand of humor to the chaos.

Directed by Vijayendar S and produced by Bunny Vas under the BV Works banner, Mithra Mandali promises a blend of youthful mischief, mystery, and madness. Backed by RR Dhruvan’s vibrant music and Siddharth SJ’s lively cinematography, the visuals perfectly complement the film’s energetic tone.

With its sharp dialogues, fun characters, and festive flavor, Mithra Mandali looks set to deliver the perfect Diwali entertainer when it releases on October 16.