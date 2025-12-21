MLA Naveen Yadav unveils ‘Apni Haddse’ title song video

The title song video of the melodious Hindi music project Apni Haddse was officially launched on a grand note at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, with Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The launch event witnessed the presence of several film personalities, members of the media, and prominent guests from the entertainment and political circles.

Speaking at the event, MLA Naveen Yadav expressed his delight at supporting and encouraging emerging talent. He noted that the production of Hindi films and music videos in the southern film industry reflects a positive and progressive trend. Extending his best wishes, he hoped the song and the upcoming film would receive widespread appreciation and success.

Starring Mohammed Nazeer and Rifat Razur in the lead roles, Apni Haddse stands out for its appealing visuals and strong on-screen chemistry between the lead pair. The song is further elevated by the soulful voice of popular Bollywood playback singer Abhay Jodhpurkar, who is known for memorable tracks such as Priyathama from Majili. His emotive rendition adds depth and warmth to the composition.

The music video has been mounted on impressive production values, with rich visuals that enhance the romantic mood of the song. Addressing the gathering, lead actor Mohammed Nazeer thanked MLA Naveen Yadav and all the guests for their support. He also expressed pride in collaborating with Abhay Jodhpurkar and shared confidence that audiences would connect with the song.

The technical team behind Apni Haddse includes Hari Tatipalli, who handled direction and choreography, music composer Shahrukh Shaik, cinematographer Uday Shankar, and editor Jameer Shaik.