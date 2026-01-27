Mohan Babu honoured with Governor’s Award of Excellence in Kolkata

Veteran actor and educationist Mohan Babu was conferred with the prestigious Governor’s Award of Excellence by the Government of West Bengal on Tuesday, in a grand ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata. The honour was presented by the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal in the presence of eminent dignitaries, followed by a traditional At Home reception.

The event gained added significance with the presence of Mohan Babu’s son, actor and MAA President Vishnu Manchu, and MAA Treasurer Siva Balaji, who joined in celebrating the legendary actor’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

This recognition marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time the Government of West Bengal has presented such an honour to a Telugu actor. The award underscores the growing national influence of Telugu cinema and its artistic impact beyond regional boundaries.

The accolade comes at a symbolic moment, coinciding with Mohan Babu’s 50 illustrious years in the film industry. From humble beginnings to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers, his journey spans a diverse range of powerful roles across multiple languages. Beyond films, Mohan Babu’s contributions to education and philanthropy have left a lasting social impact, benefiting countless lives.

For Telugu audiences worldwide, the honour stands as a moment of immense pride, reflecting the cultural bridge between Bengal’s rich artistic heritage and Tollywood’s dynamic legacy. The recognition serves as a reminder that cinematic excellence transcends language, geography, and generations.