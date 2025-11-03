Mohan Babu’s ‘MB50’ tribute announced

The year 2025 marks a monumental milestone in Indian cinema, as Dr. M Mohan Babu — the legendary actor, producer, educationist, and Padma Shri awardee — celebrates 50 glorious years in the film industry. To honour this extraordinary journey, a grand event titled ‘MB50 – A Pearl White Tribute’ will be held on November 22, 2025, celebrating the iconic actor and his enduring contributions to Indian cinema. The entire celebration is being curated by his son Vishnu Manchu, ensuring every element reflects the grandeur and elegance of this historic milestone.

Over five decades, Dr. Mohan Babu has built a legacy that transcends generations. Renowned for his powerful performances, iconic dialogue delivery, and larger-than-life screen presence, he stands as a pillar of Telugu cinema and an inspiration to countless artists. With over 600 films to his credit, his career embodies versatility, discipline, and unwavering passion for the craft.

‘MB50’ will not only celebrate his cinematic achievements but also honour his lifelong commitment to art, education, and philanthropy. The tribute aims to capture the essence of his remarkable journey — from humble beginnings to becoming a revered icon whose influence continues to shape Indian cinema.

As Dr. Mohan Babu reaches this golden jubilee, the celebration will serve as a heartfelt homage to a man whose artistry continues to inspire, whose voice commands respect, and whose dedication defines excellence.

Further details about the event will be revealed in the coming weeks. ‘MB50 – A Pearl White Tribute’ promises to be a spectacular celebration of a legend who has not only lived cinema but has become an inseparable part of its soul.