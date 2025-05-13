Mohan Vadlapatla – Jo Sharma Thriller Film ‘M4M’ screening at Cannes

Tollywood filmmaker Mohan Vadlapatla’s upcoming film ‘M4M’ (Motive for Murder) has received a great opportunity at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film will have its private screening on May 17th at 6:00 PM at the "PALAIS - C" theater in Cannes. Known for his refined taste as a producer, Mohan Vadlapatla has made his directorial debut with this film, which features Jo Sharma, an American Actress in the lead role. Even before its official release, the film has already been receiving international acclaim and awards. Recently, Jo Sharma represented Waves 2025 as an American Delegate/Actress, and the heroine of M4M Movie was given great honors at Waves along with all other big celebrities of Bollywood and Tollywood. During Waves, the M4M team also had a press meet at IMPPA Mumbai preview theater.

Speaking on Cannes representation, director Mohan Vadlapatla said, “It’s a great opportunity and an exciting moment for us to have our film screened at Cannes. Our entire team is thrilled and excited. We are planning to release the film soon in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.”

‘M4M’ is a gripping thriller based on a murder mystery designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The teaser has already garnered an overwhelming response from viewers. The film’s music and background score are expected to be among its key highlights. Anyone guessing killer are awarded 1000 dollars or one lakh rupees reward.

Mohan Vadlapatla has previously produced notable films such as ‘Mallepuvvu’, ‘Mental Krishna’, and ‘Kalavaramaye Madilo’. With ‘M4M’ (Motive for Murder), he steps into the role of a director, and the opportunity the film has received at Cannes is a great milestone for the M4M team in the Telugu film industry.