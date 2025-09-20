Mohanlal reigns supreme in epic ‘Vrusshabha’ teaser

The wait is finally over — the teaser of Vrusshabha has arrived, and it’s already setting the internet ablaze. For the first time, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal takes on the role of a mighty warrior king, delivering an awe-inspiring presence that promises to redefine the fantasy-action genre in Indian cinema.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Vrusshabha is a multilingual spectacle shot in Malayalam and Telugu, with dubbed versions in Hindi and Kannada. Packed with grandeur, high-voltage drama, and sweeping visuals, the film carries the tagline: “Reborn Love. A Love So Strong. It Defies Death.” Hints of reincarnation, epic battles, and unbreakable bonds make this film one of the most talked-about Pan-Indian projects of 2025.

The teaser sets the tone with mysterious visuals of a kingdom and a fateful birth. The highlight arrives when Mohanlal storms the battlefield in full armor, exuding intensity and power in every frame. The narrative then shifts to the present, where his character lies in slumber, while Samarjit Lankesh’s role adds intrigue to the unfolding saga.

Adding further depth, actress Ragini Dwivedi is seen in a significant role, enhancing the film’s rich emotional layers. With its mix of mythology, timeless love, and heart-thumping action, Vrusshabha is more than a movie — it’s a cinematic journey meant for the big screen.

Slated for a Diwali 2025 release, Vrusshabha is poised to be a grand Pan-Indian event, blending legacy, love, and larger-than-life storytelling.