Mohanlal’s ‘L2 Empuraan’ locks release date

The much-anticipated sequel L2 Empuraan, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is set to captivate audiences worldwide with a grand release on March 27, 2025. Following the phenomenal success of Lucifer in 2019, this next chapter promises to be an even more spectacular cinematic experience, produced by Lyca Productions, a powerhouse known for its high-budget ventures.

Directed by the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan marks his third collaboration with Mohanlal, raising the excitement among fans. On Mohanlal’s recent birthday, the filmmakers unveiled a sneak peek of his character, Khureshi Abram, alongside Prithviraj’s character, Jayed Masood. These first-look posters sparked an enthusiastic response from fans, who are eager to see these two powerhouses share the screen again.

L2 Empuraan also reunites familiar faces from Lucifer, including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Nandu, and Saniya Iyappan, adding to the ensemble’s appeal. The movie’s storyline and star-studded cast have heightened expectations, with Prithviraj promising a thrilling follow-up that builds on the legacy of Lucifer.

Scheduled to release in multiple languages—Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi—the film is poised to reach a wide audience across India. The poster announcing the release date features Mohanlal against a backdrop of flames, dressed in a white shirt, hinting at an action-packed entertainer that’s sure to set screens on fire.

With L2 Empuraan, fans can expect a high-energy, mass-appeal spectacle as the makers go all out to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.







