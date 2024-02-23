Mohanlal's Movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' Now Available on Streaming Platforms Across India

Popular actor Mohanlal's new movie, "Malaikottai Vaaliba," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is now available to watch on the internet. It's on Disney Plus Hotstar, so people from different Indian languages can enjoy it. The movie

got a lot of attention when it was first shown in theaters.

Featuring actors like Manikanda Rajan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait, the film promises to be an exciting watch. It also has great music by Prashant Pillai.

















The movie is made by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs, and Century Films. Its release on a streaming platform like this gives more people a chance to see it. Keep an eye out for more updates on what's happening with movies

on the internet!







