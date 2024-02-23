Live
- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: WPL 2024 Opener Showdown!
- Microsoft Introduces Generative Erase for Windows Photos App
- PCOS diet: List of optimal food choices for managing symptoms
- Waltair Division celebrates 68th Railway Week
- Ganta accuses YSRCP of misusing public funds
- Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024 with Special Offers: Watch Films like "Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Fighter" for Rs 99 at PVR and INOX This Friday.
- Humane's AI Pin: Delayed Arrival, Offers Free Service
- VP emphasises on safe maritime routes for trade and commerce
- Article 370 Movie Twitter Review and Live Updates: Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani's powerful political film.
- Youth opting for theatre as career need encouragement
Just In
Mohanlal's Movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' Now Available on Streaming Platforms Across India
Highlights
Popular actor Mohanlal's new movie, "Malaikottai Vaaliba," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is now available to watch on the internet. It's on Disney...
Popular actor Mohanlal's new movie, "Malaikottai Vaaliba," directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is now available to watch on the internet. It's on Disney Plus Hotstar, so people from different Indian languages can enjoy it. The movie
got a lot of attention when it was first shown in theaters.
Featuring actors like Manikanda Rajan, Sonalee Kulkarni, Andrea Ravera, Hareesh Peradi, and Danish Sait, the film promises to be an exciting watch. It also has great music by Prashant Pillai.
The movie is made by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs, and Century Films. Its release on a streaming platform like this gives more people a chance to see it. Keep an eye out for more updates on what's happening with movies
on the internet!
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS