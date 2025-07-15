Moonwalk review: A feel-good retro dance drama

Rating: 3.75/5

Director Vinod AK’s Moonwalk delivers a heartwarming and high-energy cinematic ride, led by a lively young cast including Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Manoj, and Siddarth. Set in the 1980s, the film captures the spirit of youthful rebellion, friendship, and dreams against the backdrop of breakdance fever.

The story kicks off in Thumba, a quaint coastal town near Kerala’s capital, where a group of average boys find themselves mesmerised by a breakdance performance during a temple festival. What begins as fascination soon turns into passion as they take it upon themselves to learn the art—without a formal trainer. Their journey unfolds as they form a group named ‘Moonwalkers,’ in tribute to their icon, Michael Jackson.

Vinod AK, along with co-writer Mathew Varghese, draws from real-life anecdotes from Kerala’s breakdance scene. The characters—Shaji, Jake, and Shibu—are etched with authenticity, and their camaraderie lights up the screen. Their quirky hairstyles, dangly earrings, and unfiltered enthusiasm breathe life into the nostalgia-rich narrative.

The film never loses focus, even when it explores subplots involving love interests or family dynamics. These elements are kept minimal and natural, avoiding melodrama. In one standout moment, the story subtly touches on class inequality through a touching scene involving a humble family’s pride over a pair of white dance shoes.

The last 30 minutes are a riot of colour, music, and emotion. The grand dance finale, charged with feeling and slick choreography, ends the film on a high note.

Prashant Pillai’s music and Ansar Shah’s cinematography perfectly capture both the retro flair and emotional depth. Costume designer Dhanya Balakrishnan nails the 80s vibe with flair and subtlety.

Presented by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Moonwalk is not just a dance film—it’s a tribute to chasing dreams. Even if you aren’t a dance enthusiast, this film’s heart and humour make it a thoroughly engaging watch.