Motion Poster From 'Darbar' Is Out

Motion Poster From
Superstar Rajinikanth is also in the Pongal movie race with his upcoming project 'Darbar'.

Superstar Rajinikanth is also in the Pongal movie race with his upcoming project 'Darbar'. This movie has the highest expectations as it is directed by Murugadoss. Being an action thriller, this movie has all the mass elements which a common Rajini fan expects from him.

Having Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, the Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty plays the role of a baddie. This movie marks Rajinikanth's 167th project and is planned to release on 9th January which is only a day away.

So, the makers are busy in promoting their film as much they can before the release and came up with a motion poster a few minutes ago. Here is the poster for our readers… Have a look!

Here is a surprise, special motion poster for you guys... #Darbar #Darbarpongal @rajinikanth #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @LycaProductions @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @iYogiBabu @i_nivethathomas @prateikbabbar https://t.co/LamiLQaTG8

— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) January 7, 2020
">

The motion poster has all the metal idols in a room along with Rajinikanth's idol too.

This movie has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Aliirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions banner.

