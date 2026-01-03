‘MSVP Garu’ trailer locked; promises mega dose of swag and style

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to join forces with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi for the first time in the eagerly awaited Mega Family Entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film has already created a storm of anticipation among fans.

The movie features Nayanthara as the leading lady, while Victory Venkatesh makes a special extended cameo. Their first on-screen appearance together has only amplified the excitement, with the Mega-Victory Mass Song turning into an instant chartbuster. Earlier tracks like Meesala Pilla and Sasirekha have already set the stage for the film’s massy appeal.

The team has now locked the trailer, clocking in at 2 minutes and 30 seconds, which they are calling a “Mega Dose of swag and style.” Early glimpses suggest high-energy sequences, charismatic performances, and a celebration of Chiranjeevi’s signature vintage swag, promising to delight fans.

Director Anil Ravipudi, openly a longtime admirer of the Megastar, is leading from the front, literally—one still shows him holding a shotgun alongside Chiranjeevi with his trademark smile, hinting at the film’s larger-than-life vibe. Ravipudi has promised a blend of nostalgia and fresh characterisation, making the film both a tribute to Chiranjeevi’s legacy and a modern entertainer.

With the trailer set to release soon, all eyes are on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, slated to hit theaters on 12th January, as fans gear up for a mega dose of style, action, and family drama.