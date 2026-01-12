‘MSVPGaru’review: Chiranjeevi’s show, Anil Ravipudi’s magic

After delivering a blockbuster with SankranthikiVasthunam, director Anil Ravipudi teamed up with Megastar Chiranjeevi for Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu, sending expectations soaring. Backed by chart-topping songs and strong pre-release buzz, the Sankranthi release promised vintage comedy, emotions, and family-friendly entertainment. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The story revolves around ShankaraVara Prasad (Chiranjeevi), a middle-class man working as a national security agent, who falls in love with and marries Sasirekha (Nayanthara), the daughter of India’s wealthiest businessman (Sachin Khedekar).

Their marriage, opposed fiercely by her father, soon falls apart under pressure and manipulation. As Vara Prasad fights to reunite with his family, a parallel threat involving a mysterious criminal gang and the enigmatic Venky Gowda unfolds. How Vara Prasad navigates love, separation, danger, and reconciliation forms the emotional and comic core of the film.

Performances

Chiranjeevi is the soul of the film. Delivering one of his most relaxed and enjoyable performances in recent years, he shines with impeccable comic timing, expressive silences, and controlled emotions. His scenes with the kids are particularly delightful.

Nayanthara complements him well, bringing grace and sensitivity to Sasirekha. Zarina Wahab impresses in a key emotional confrontation, while Venkatesh’s extended cameo adds charm, though his track feels underwritten. Supporting actors like Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and Sudev Nair add weight, while Master Revanth once again draws laughs.

Technicalities

Anil Ravipudi smartly avoids overburdening Chiranjeevi with forced “vintage” moments, instead crafting a character that plays to his strengths. BheemsCeciroleo’s music is a major asset, with songs seamlessly integrated into the narrative. Sameer Reddy’s cinematography is pleasant, and Tammiraju’s editing is mostly crisp, though the second half could have been tighter.

Analysis

Since his comeback with Khaidi No. 150 in 2017, Megastar Chiranjeevi has often been presented in an exaggerated, artificial manner by filmmakers attempting to recreate his “vintage” aura. This approach visibly backfired in Bhola Shankar. However, Mana ShankaraVara Prasad Garu marks a refreshing turnaround. Director Anil Ravipudi smartly understands Chiranjeevi’s strengths and crafts the gentle, relatable character of Vara Prasad without burdening him with the weight of stardom.

Free from forced heroics, Chiranjeevi delivers one of his most effortless performances in years, excelling in comedy, emotions, and subtle expressions. The dialogue-less sequences with Nayanthara prove his expressive brilliance. Ravipudi’s simple storytelling, consistent humour, and emotionally warm moments work well, despite minor pacing issues. Overall, the film thrives on Chiranjeevi’s free-flowing charm, making it a wholesome Sankranthi entertainer.