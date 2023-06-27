  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Munawar shares Eid plans, says it's gonna be a low-key celebration

Munawar Faruqui
x

Munawar Faruqui

Highlights

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his recently released album ‘Madari’, has shared his plans for the upcoming festival of Eid-Al-Adha.

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his recently released album ‘Madari’, has shared his plans for the upcoming festival of Eid-Al-Adha.

He shared that this time it will be a low-key celebration with close friends.

Sharing his plans for Eid, he said, “This year Eid is going to be low-key, just with close friends and a few family members and that’s how it has been for the past few years. This time I have taken a few days off before the festival”.

He also spoke about the delicacies like biryani, haleem, sevaai and sheer qurma that he awaits during the festival.

He further mentioned, “My earliest memories of Eid - Al - Adha were with my cousins in Junagadh, we used to eagerly wait for this day and gorge on biryani, haleem, sevaai and sheer qurma. It’s one of those days of the year when I eat everything that I love. I hope everyone enjoys this festival with loved ones and dear ones”.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X