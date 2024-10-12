Must-Have Bollywood Songs for Your 2024 Dussehra Playlist

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. This festive day marks the end of Navratri and honours Lord Ram's triumph over Ravan, as well as Maa Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasur. Celebrations include the burning of Ravan effigies and the immersion of Goddess Durga idols. This year, Dussehra falls on Saturday, October 12.

To make the most of this vibrant festival, energize your celebrations with these Bollywood tracks that perfectly capture the spirit of Dussehra.

Top 10 Bollywood Songs to Amp Up Your Dussehra Celebrations

1. Dance Ka Bhoot – Brahmastra

The upbeat rhythm of "Dance Ka Bhoot" and Ranbir Kapoor's dynamic dance moves make it a great pick for Dussehra. Sung by Arijit Singh, this song's high energy and vibrant vibe perfectly align with the festive mood, culminating with the burning of Ravan’s effigy.

2. Prem Leela – Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan’s character brings the Ramayan story to life in "Prem Leela." Sung by Aman Trikha and Vineet Singh, this track narrates the essence of the festival, making it a perfect addition to your Dussehra playlist.

3. Tu Chahiye – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Celebrate Dussehra with Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in "Tu Chahiye," a song set against the backdrop of Ramleela preparations. As the characters gear up for the festival, the song highlights the burning of Ravan's effigy.

4. Ram Siya Ram – Adipurush

"Ram Siya Ram" from Adipurush, sung by Sachet-Parampara, beautifully reflects the bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. This soulful track is ideal for a moment of reflection during the festivities.

5. Ghar More Pardesiya – Kalank

Despite Kalank's tragic storyline, "Ghar More Pardesiya" shines through as a song that captures the beauty of Dussehra celebrations. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, it brings an air of grace and tradition.

6. Tattad Tattad – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This high-energy song from Ram-Leela will get you dancing in no time. Ranveer Singh’s lively performance, coupled with Aditya Narayan’s infectious vocals, make it an irresistible choice for Dussehra.

7. Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

A modern take on the timeless bhajan, this version of "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" was featured in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Shankar Mahadevan, the song is an enduring tribute to Lord Ram.

8. Pal Pal Hai Bhaari – Swades

Set during a Ramleela performance, "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" from Swades is a moving song featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Sung by Madhushree and Vijay Prakash, it powerfully conveys the triumph of good over evil.

9. Hua Shankhnaad – Dassehra

Kailash Kher’s "Hua Shankhnaad" is an epic narrative of Lord Ram’s battle with Ravan. The song is an inspiring choice, celebrating the defeat of Ravan’s ego and the victory of righteousness.

10. Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

This energetic song, featuring Deepika Padukone, is perfect for Dussehra celebrations. With its dynamic beats and vibrant choreography, "Nagada Sang Dhol" is sure to lift your festive spirits.