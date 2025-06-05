Muzammil Ibrahim Says He Dated Deepika Padukone for Two Years

Model and actor Muzammil Ibrahim said he dated Deepika Padukone for two years. This was during the early 2000s when Deepika had just come to Mumbai to begin her modeling career. Muzammil said he was the first person she got close to after arriving in the city. He talked about this in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Muzammil said Deepika was full of confidence at that time. He believed this was because she is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, who is a famous badminton player. According to him, Deepika was the one who showed interest first, but he was the one who ended the relationship later. Muzammil also said that back then, he was already successful, but Deepika was just starting out.

He shared that they didn’t have much money, but still enjoyed their time together. They would often go on dates in auto-rickshaws, especially when it rained, which felt special to them. Muzammil said he started earning better and even bought a car, and Deepika was very happy about it. He said these memories were sweet and unforgettable because they were happy even with little money.

He also remembered a birthday of Deepika’s that was very special. He asked a DJ, who was his friend, to play her favorite song again and again at the party. Even though they didn’t spend much money, the song kept playing and it made her very happy. Muzammil added that they stopped talking after Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2019, but before that, they would sometimes talk and congratulate each other on their success.