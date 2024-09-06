Mythri Movie Makers donates ₹50 Lakh for rain relief efforts in AP and Telangana

Amidst the heavy rains that have severely impacted the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tollywood has stepped up to support relief efforts. Many regions in both states have faced disruptions due to flooding, prompting governments to take swift action to restore normalcy.









In a significant gesture, leading production house Mythri Movie Makers announced a generous donation of ₹50 lakh, with ₹25 lakh going to the Chief Minister’s relief funds of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The producers expressed optimism that both states would soon recover from the damage caused by the extreme weather.









Mythri Movie Makers joins a growing list of Tollywood celebrities who have contributed to the relief efforts. Industry icons like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ashwini Dutt have already made notable contributions to aid the affected communities.

