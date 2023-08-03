Naga Chaitanya having a quality time at theatre workshop in Pondicherry

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s last outing “Custody” disappointed at the box office. But, the actor is preparing himself for his next movie, which has yet to launch formally. It is widely speculated that Chaitanya will join hands with director Chandoo Mondeti, with whom he collaborated for “Premam” and “Savyasachi.”

The untitled film is rumored to have Naga Chaitanya portraying the role of a fisherman and will be produced under the banner of Geetha Arts with a substantial budget. The makers plan to bring top technicians and actors on board to ensure a grand and captivating project.









The pre-production work for the film has already commenced, and the team aims to begin filming in August. Meanwhile, the actor has immersed himself in sharpening his acting craft.









Naga Chaitanya seems to have attended a theatre workshop in Pondicherry, where he spent some quality time. In his recent Instagram post, the “Manam” actor shared photos with a group of people from a theatre group in Pondicherry. The pictures indicate that he had a great time learning from them.



Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya is also awaiting the release of his debut web series, Dootha, on Amazon Prime Video.