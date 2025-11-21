Naga Chaitanya’s ‘NC24’ unveils BTS

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is venturing into an unexplored realm with the first-of-its-kind mythical thriller ‘NC24’. Visionary filmmaker Karthik Dandu crafts this world with never-before scale and imagination. Backed by the prestigious banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings, and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar, this magnum opus promises a cinematic experience of epic proportions. Meenakshi Chaudary is cast as the female lead, while ‘Laapataa Ladies’ fame Sparsh Shrivastava plays the antagonist.

The makers have released a striking and immersive BTS making video, offering an in-depth look into the scale, vision, and ambition behind this never-before mythical thriller. The glimpse has instantly set the internet buzzing, showcasing the sheer effort and artistry being poured into the film.

Built with meticulous detailing and grandeur by Production Designer Sri Nagendra Kumar Tangala, the massive set—constructed over vast acreage with hundreds of technicians working for months—reflects the film’s commitment to authenticity and visual excellence.

The video also showcases Naga Chaitanya undergoing rigorous physical and action training under renowned international action choreographer Juji Master. His dedication, agility, and transformation for the role offer audiences a hint of the intensity and depth the character demands.

Adding to the scale, the making visuals highlight a large number of artists and performers participating in crucial sequences, emphasizing the epic magnitude on which the film is being mounted.

The background score by Ajaneesh Loknath stands out as a major highlight. His haunting, atmospheric, and goosebumps-inducing music elevates the mystery and intensity of the video, giving audiences a sonic taste of the profound world the film is set to explore.

The makers have officially announced that the Title and First Look Poster of ‘NC24’ will be unveiled on November 23 to celebrate Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. This announcement has become one of the most eagerly awaited reveals in recent times.

With its grand production values, gripping concept, powerhouse technical team, and dedicated lead cast, ‘NC24’ is shaping up to be a landmark film poised to redefine the mythical thriller genre.

The film features prominent technicians: Ragul D Herian handles cinematography, Ajaneesh B Loknath scores the music, Sri Nagendra Tangala serves as the Production Designer, and Naveen Nooli takes charge of editing.

‘NC24’ stands as one of the biggest, most ambitious, and highest-budget projects of Naga Chaitanya’s career. Designed as a myth-rooted thriller with a unique narrative framework, the film blends ancient atmospheres with high-intensity storytelling, pushing the boundaries of scale and genre.

The shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad, with all the main cast participating in the ongoing action schedule.