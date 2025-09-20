Nagarjuna’s cult classic ‘Shiva’ returns in 4K Dolby Atmos; release date locked

King Nagarjuna and director Ram Gopal Varma redefined Telugu cinema with their iconic 1989 film Shiva. At a time when few believed in their vision, the duo dared to bring Hollywood-style sound design, innovative camera techniques, and fresh storytelling into Indian cinema. The result was a game-changing masterpiece that not only became a cult classic in Telugu but also influenced the course of Indian cinema.

Now, decades later, the makers are set to revive the magic for a new generation. Shiva has been meticulously remastered into a 4K version, with its mono soundtrack upgraded to Dolby Atmos for a larger-than-life experience. True to Nagarjuna’s perfectionist approach, the team waited until every technical detail was polished before announcing the release.

Marking a special occasion, Nagarjuna revealed the film’s grand comeback on the 101st birth anniversary of his father, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). He shared, “My father always believed cinema had the power to live beyond generations, and Shiva was one such film. Bringing it back to the big screen on November 14 in a completely new avatar of 4K Dolby Atmos is a tribute to his dream of keeping stories alive forever.”

With this re-release, fans both old and new will witness once again why Shiva remains a benchmark in Telugu cinema and a timeless symbol of innovation.