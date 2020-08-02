Namit Sambhal Lega

Hailing from a family of musicians and singers, Namit Das chose acting as his career path. Namit has rendered his craft to a variety of mediums including films, television, digital series and theatre. The actor is known for his performances in 'Wake Up Sid', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', 'Sui Dhaaga' and 'Pataakha'.

His father, Chandan Dass is a reputed ghazal singer. Namit is also a trained singer and took classical music training from his father and Bhavdeep Jaipurwale.

Namit had recently shot for Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' in Lucknow. The actor's association with Nair dates back to four years. He also essays a key role in her theatre outing, titled, 'Monsoon Wedding Musical' and has composed three songs for the adaptation of 'A Suitable Boy'.

His latest digital venture, 'Aarya' and 'Maafia' opened to a commendable response from viewers.

Excerpts from an interview:

How are you spending time in quarantine?

I have been reading a lot. A lot of music. But the last month has been crazy busy because there have been so many releases. Busy with publicity and media interactions. And all of it has to be done from home. So that can be a bit challenging.

Tell us about your roles in 'Aarya' and 'Mafia'?

They are poles apart from each other. In 'Aarya' I play this drug addict, insecure, not so reliable person in the business, dodgy as hell. His name is Jawahar. Nitin Kumar from 'Mafia' is an undercover agent, your local jasoos, an honest police Afsar who seems to be the creepy guy when he enters the room. But as you go ahead in the story you realise his motives which are prompted because of the background that he comes from.

Of all the roles you have played in the past, which is your favourite?

I love Sumit from 'Sumit Sambhal Lega'. Very relatable. The person I am. I think I am closest to that guy.

Tell about a time where you had difficulty with a character. What was the role and why was it challenging?

I think I had the toughest time playing "Idris" from 'Ghanchakkar'. It was a different time in my career. I was also a different person. Really underconfident. But you live to learn and go through everything.

What's the weirdest thing a fan has ever done for you?

It's not weird but really sweet. Recently, I went live on Instagram with my friend who plays the sitar. We were jamming on a raga. And there was this guy who got inspired by the music and he ended up painting this beautiful landscape which he is going to send me. Really touched me deeply. Kindness has no boundaries.

What do you do when not working?

I read, write, sing. That's life for me. It also happens to be my profession. Also doing a lot of housework these days!

What are your future projects?

'A Suitable Boy' releases between September and November. Looking forward to that. Also waiting for projects and shoots to begin when everything eases.