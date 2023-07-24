Live
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves various road projects of Uttarakhand
- Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raghav Chadha gave their statement on the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Rajya Sabha
- Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day
- ‘Nachinavadu’ is a film based on women’s self respect: Director Lakshman Chinna
- Enough stocks of rice available in US, say exporters from Telangana
- 'U are in Karnataka, learn Kannada': Pic with message written on auto goes viral
- ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15 preps have begun: Amitabh Bachchan
- Nara Rohith coming with the sequel of ‘Prathinidhi;’ Journalist Murthy to direct it
- Telangana Govt issues orders for converting services of VRAs
- Chhaaya – Respect and love the wastage cleaner people who make heavenly clean India
Manipur has been burning in the fire of violence and bestiality for the last three months - Gopal Rai
‘Nanda’ shoot continues at a brisk pace
The shoot of 'Nanda', a promising film directed and acted by Sada, is going on at a brisk pace.
The shoot of 'Nanda', a promising film directed and acted by Sada, is going on at a brisk pace. Presented by Goguntla Vijay Kumar and produced by Sada Cinema and Sky Arts, the film is produced by Kalyan Erraguntla.
The shoot is going on in and around Hyderabad currently. "I am directing the film and also will be seen as protagonist.'Nanda' is an action entertainer where the mother's sentiment is a crucial element. We are carving it in a way that will appeal to all sections of the audience," Sada said.
Charan Arjun is composing the music for the film which has Camera work by Jaipal Reddy Nimmala and Pawan Shekhar editing.
