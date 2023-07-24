‘Nanda’ shoot continues at a brisk pace

The shoot of 'Nanda', a promising film directed and acted by Sada, is going on at a brisk pace. Presented by Goguntla Vijay Kumar and produced by Sada Cinema and Sky Arts, the film is produced by Kalyan Erraguntla.

The shoot is going on in and around Hyderabad currently. "I am directing the film and also will be seen as protagonist.'Nanda' is an action entertainer where the mother's sentiment is a crucial element. We are carving it in a way that will appeal to all sections of the audience," Sada said.

Charan Arjun is composing the music for the film which has Camera work by Jaipal Reddy Nimmala and Pawan Shekhar editing.