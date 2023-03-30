Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Remuneration for Dasara

Telugu actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh have been creating a buzz for their latest movie Dasara, which was released in theaters today. Reports about their remuneration have also been making rounds on social media. Apparently, Nani initially charged Rs 12 crore for the film, but later increased it to Rs 15 crore. Due to the blockbuster pre-release buzz and record business, he hiked it further to Rs 22 crore. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh received a remuneration of Rs 2 crore for playing the character of Vennela, a village girl.

Dasara is a period action-adventure film directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana. Nani portrays the role of Dharani, a ruffian who is raw and ruthless, gets wrongly framed for an incident and sets out on a vengeance. The film features Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, Shamna Kasim, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film's soundtrack and music are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with Sathyan Sooryan and Naveen Nooli in charge of editing and cinematography, respectively. The story was co-written by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna, while P Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Films.

Dasara has been released in around 171 locations for the theatrical run on 700 screens in multiple languages across the world. The movie's first look and trailer have created a huge buzz, and Nani's role as a mass action hero has only increased the audience's curiosity.