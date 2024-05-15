Nani busy with climax shoot of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

Natural Star Nani is set to showcase a never-before-seen intense and power-packed character named Surya in his upcoming Pan India film, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram." Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment, this adrenaline-filled adventure promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience on a grand scale.

The film recently entered its climax shooting phase, with the team constructing a massive set at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad for a high-octane action sequence. With meticulous attention to detail and a substantial budget, the filmmakers are sparing no effort to create an epic climax that will leave audiences spellbound.

Priyanka Mohan stars opposite Nani as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah essays a pivotal role in the movie. Murali G serves as the director of photography, capturing every thrilling moment with precision, while Jakes Bejoy lends his musical talents to compose the film's score.

Editing duties for this Pan India project are helmed by Karthika Srinivas, ensuring a seamless and engaging cinematic experience for viewers across languages. Scheduled for release on August 29, 2024, "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" will hit screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, promising a captivating journey into the world of intense action and drama.