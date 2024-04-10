Nani looks super cool in the latest poster of‘SaripodhaaSanivaaram’

Natural Star Nani, riding high on the Pan India success of his recent hits "Dasara" and "Hi Nanna," is all set to captivate audiences with yet another ambitious project titled "SaripodhaaSanivaaram," directed by Vivek Athreya. Produced on an extravagant scale with a substantial budget by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the prestigious banner of DVV Entertainment, this adrenaline-fueled adventure promises to enthrall viewers across the nation.

Following the positive reception of its teaser, the makers chose the auspicious occasion of Ugadi to unveil a brand-new poster, extending heartfelt wishes to fans. The poster features Nani alongside Sai Kumar, exuding warmth and joy in traditional attire.

Priyanka Mohan is set to star opposite Nani as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah will essay a pivotal role in the film. With Murali G behind the lens capturing stunning visuals, and music maestro Jakes Bejoy composing the score, "SaripodhaaSanivaaram" promises a sensory treat for audiences.

Under the editorial expertise of Karthika Srinivas, this Pan India extravaganza is poised to transcend linguistic barriers, set for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on August 29, 2024.

With anticipation building up and the stellar cast and crew in place, "SaripodhaaSanivaaram" is primed to carve its mark as another milestone in Nani's illustrious career, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience that transcends boundaries.