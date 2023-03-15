Nani reveals Keerthy Suresh initially didn't understand Dasara's script

Nani and Keerthy Suresh are all set to appear together in the upcoming movie 'Dasara', which is scheduled for release on the 30th of this month. In a recent promotional interview with Tamil media, Nani revealed an interesting incident about Keerthy Suresh's involvement in the movie.

Nani said, "I had sent our director Srikanth to narrate the script to Keerthy. He narrated the script for three hours and returned. Later, when I contacted Keerthy, she said she did not understand a single word that was narrated. The problem was that Srikanth speaks in proper Telangana accent, which Keerthy is not familiar with. Although she understands Telugu, she couldn't follow the specific dialect."

Nani further revealed that they had to use a translator to translate the script narration for Keerthy, and after understanding it, she readily agreed to be a part of the film.