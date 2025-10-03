Nani, Sujeeth film gets a grand launch

Natural Star Nani, currently basking in the glory of back-to-back blockbusters, has officially announced his most ambitious project yet – #Nani34. This big-ticket entertainer will be directed by stylish filmmaker Sujeeth, who recently delivered the massive success They Call Him OG. The film is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment in association with Nani’s own Unanimous Productions.

The film was launched grandly on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Victory Venkatesh graced the ceremony and sounded the first clap, while Nani’s father, Rambabu Ghanta, switched on the camera. Nani and producer Venkat Boyanapalli formally handed over the script to Sujeeth. Adding to the special moment, directors Rahul Sankrityan, Srikanth Odela, and Shouryuv jointly directed the first shot.

The launch event was attended by several industry bigwigs including Director Ram Jagadeesh and Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Mounted on the highest budget of Nani’s career, #Nani34 promises a spectacular cinematic experience with world-class production values. The film will combine high-octane action, intense emotions, and Nani’s trademark humor, ensuring it appeals to a wide audience.

Sujeeth has crafted a refreshing script, presenting Nani in a dynamic, never-before-seen avatar. Producer Venkat Boyanapalli has termed the project a prestigious venture that will set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema. More details on the cast and crew will be revealed soon.