Nani's Film Crosses ₹100 Cr Worldwide on Day 7 of Dasara Box Office

Telugu actor Nani's latest release Dasara has become the first film of his career to gross over ₹100 crore worldwide, according to the makers. Directed by debutant Odela Srikanth and also starring Keerthy Suresh, the film is a story of uprising, revenge, and friendship set in a coal-laden hamlet. The makers announced the film's achievement during a grand success meet, where they unveiled a poster. Many fans reacted to the news on social media, congratulating Nani on his well-deserved blockbuster. One fan tweeted, "Happy for Nani, who has been consistently doing good work and not been able to deliver a massive hit. Dasara is that film." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations Nani for this success. Long overdue."

The film's success is a significant milestone for Nani, who has been a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry for over a decade. Despite delivering critically acclaimed performances in films like Jersey and Ninnu Kori, Nani had not yet delivered a massive box office hit until Dasara. The film's success is also a testament to the increasing popularity of Telugu cinema worldwide. With a gripping storyline and powerful performances, Dasara has managed to strike a chord with audiences, leading to its impressive box office numbers.