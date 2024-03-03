  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release

Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release
x
Highlights

Natural star Nani is set to surprise audiences with an action-packed role in his upcoming pan-India film, "Saripoda Satya," directed by Vivek Atreya.

Natural star Nani is set to surprise audiences with an action-packed role in his upcoming pan-India film, "Saripoda Satya," directed by Vivek Atreya. The movie, a second collaboration between Nani and Atreya, follows their work together on "Ante Sundaraniki," where Nani portrayed a softer character.

Produced by DVV Danaiah and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the film is crafted with a substantial budget and an expansive storyline. The recently released teaser garnered an overwhelming response from the audience.

The makers have now unveiled a significant update, announcing that "Saripoda Satya" is scheduled for release on August 29. The announcement poster features Nani in a powerful pose, holding a bull by its horns.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead, and SJ Surya takes on a pivotal role. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bijoy, with Murali G serving as the director of photography and Karthika Srinivas as the editor.

This pan-India project is slated for a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, enhancing its reach across diverse audiences. Fans can anticipate Nani's dynamic performance and an action-packed cinematic experience when "Saripoda Satya" hits theaters on August 29.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X