Just In
Nani’s ‘Saripoda Sanivaaram’slated for August 29 release
Natural star Nani is set to surprise audiences with an action-packed role in his upcoming pan-India film, "Saripoda Satya," directed by Vivek Atreya.
Natural star Nani is set to surprise audiences with an action-packed role in his upcoming pan-India film, "Saripoda Satya," directed by Vivek Atreya. The movie, a second collaboration between Nani and Atreya, follows their work together on "Ante Sundaraniki," where Nani portrayed a softer character.
Produced by DVV Danaiah and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments, the film is crafted with a substantial budget and an expansive storyline. The recently released teaser garnered an overwhelming response from the audience.
The makers have now unveiled a significant update, announcing that "Saripoda Satya" is scheduled for release on August 29. The announcement poster features Nani in a powerful pose, holding a bull by its horns.
Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead, and SJ Surya takes on a pivotal role. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bijoy, with Murali G serving as the director of photography and Karthika Srinivas as the editor.
This pan-India project is slated for a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, enhancing its reach across diverse audiences. Fans can anticipate Nani's dynamic performance and an action-packed cinematic experience when "Saripoda Satya" hits theaters on August 29.